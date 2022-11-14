CCHASM to distribute nearly 4,000 Thanksgiving meals

RICHMOND, Va. -- The season of giving is here! Dawn McCoy, CEO of the Chesterfield Colonial Heights Alliance for Social Ministry (CCHASM), stopped by to share more about their annual Mary Anne Weeks Thanksgiving Program happening November 19 at the Chesterfield County Fairgrounds.

In partnership with DoorDash, Publix, and various local agencies and businesses, CCHASM will distribute nearly 4,000 Thanksgiving meals to Central Virginia residents. Hundreds of volunteers will assemble the non-perishable meal bags that will then be picked up by registered participants. (Note: there are no walk-in options.)

As part of DoorDash’s Project DASH initiative, Dashers will deliver non-perishable bags with traditional Thanksgiving meal items to the elderly, persons with disabilities, and those without transportation.

For more information or to contribute to the Thanksgiving effort, please click here.

Click here to learn more about CCHASM and their other programs serving the community.