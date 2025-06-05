Watch Now
Cavell Phillips, Celebrating 40 years in Radio and Broadcasting 

RICHMOND, Va. -- Cavell Phillips is celebrating 40 years in the industry. The celebration is happening June 28th at 4 pm at St. John Newman The Venue at Flat Rock in Powhatan. For more information, visit his website.

