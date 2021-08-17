Catherine’s Egg Biscuits

RICHMOND, Va. -- We all have a recipe that reminds us of a loved one. Mary Rapoport, Consumer Affairs Director at The Virginia Egg Council shared her mother’s recipe for Egg Biscuits…

For more information on Mary and the Virginia Egg Council, visit their website .

1 cup vegetable oil (canola, etc.)

1 cup sugar

6 large eggs

2 teaspoons flavoring (Your choice – use several extracts for layers of flavor)

½ cup chopped citron, dried fruit, or orange rind, finely chopped

5+ cups sifted flour

5 teaspoons baking powder

1 teaspoon salt

Thoroughly beat oil, sugar, eggs and your choice of flavorings in a large mixer bowl.

Add chopped, dried fruit or rind. Sift together 5 cups flour, baking powder and salt. Blend this into mixing bowl, a portion at a time. Add just enough more flour so you can handle the dough – it will be somewhat sticky. Scoop by heaping tablespoonful, with flour covered hands, and roll into balls, placing each on sprayed or parchment-lined cookie sheets – about 24 to a sheet.

Bake in a 375° oven for 12 minutes. Biscuits should be firm and just barely golden. Let cool. Make icing.

Icing

4 ½ cups confectioners’ sugar

½ cup liquid (lemon or orange juice, or water or a combination with fruit flavored extract)

Food coloring / colored sprinkles, if desired

Combine sugar and liquid. Mix until smooth. Taste test and correct if needed. It should be stiff enough to spread. Tint with coloring, if desired. Frost each cooled biscuit. Sprinkle with colored sprinkles or drizzle another color of icing onto frosted biscuit to create a design.

Store tightly in tins or wrap well and freeze.

Makes about 48 small biscuits

