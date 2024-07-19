Catching up and keeping cool with Dr. Malcolm Andress, III

RICHMOND, Va. -- We met Dr. Malcolm Andress, III about 10 years ago when he introduced us to his waterbase frozen dessert called Soul-Ice. Some great things have happened to him over the last decade, including inspiring people through empowerment, stewardship and synergy. He’s now created The RVA Street Foodies Foundation. He brought in his new lemonade cart he calls the “Soul Shaker” to chat with us about his business and mission!