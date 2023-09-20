Watch Now
Casa Italiana's Ravioli Verde 

Chef and restaurateur, Kristi Gonova, of Casa Itlaliana joins us live in-studio to share some delicious ravioli verde.
RICHMOND, Va. -- Chef and restaurateur, Kristi Gonova, of Casa Itlaliana joins us live in-studio to share some delicious ravioli verde. Casa Italiana at 8801 Three Chopt Road. Give them a call for reservations 804-273-2769 or check out the menu and wine list on their website.

