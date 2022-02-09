Casa Italiana Prosciutto di Parma Pizza

RICHMOND, Va. -- Do you ever make pizza at home or is it strictly a take out option at your house? Chef Kristi Gonova, of Casa Itlaliana, brings us Prosciutto di Parma Pizza to help us celebrate National Pizza Day. Kristi will show us how we can easily make this delicious pizza at home rather than reaching for the phone. If you enjoyed the demo but would still rather have a chef make your pizza, you can take the family to Casa Italiana at 8801 Three Chopt Road. Give them a call for reservations 804-273-2769 or check out the menu and wine list on their website . Pizza Express is also part of the family. You can get a delicious pizza at pizzaexpresswestend.com or by calling 804-740-0699.