Caring for CARITAS: An RVA Design Community Drive

RICHMOND, Va. -- The CARITAS furniture bank, the only furniture bank in Virginia, works to furnish the homes of those in need with home essentials. Today, on Virginia This Morning, our Evanne Armour is joined by Karen Stanley, President and CEO of CARITAS, Lacy Wilmouth of The JCF Group, and Tyra Wagner, owner of Custom View Windows and Doors who share information about their two day community drive happening, May 14 from 3 to 6 p.m. and May 15 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Custom View, 1965 Westmoreland Street. For more information, visit the CARITAS website. Find R Home magazine on newsstands now. For more information, visit their website, Instagram, or Facebook.

{*THIS SEGMENT IS SPONSORED BY R HOME MAGAZINE*}

