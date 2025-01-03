Watch Now
Cardinal Cultures Night at Shady Grove Elementary 

Posted

RICHMOND, Va. -- Join in this fun cultural experience happening February 20th at 6 PM at Shady Grove Elementary School. Towanda Robinson, Vice President of Programs at Shady Grove joined us with all the details as well as local pastry chef Justin Rodd with a delicious recipe being featured that evening. For more information, visit their website.

Watch Virginia This Morning weekdays at 9 a.m. on CBS 6!

