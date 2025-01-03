Cardinal Cultures Night at Shady Grove Elementary 

RICHMOND, Va. -- Join in this fun cultural experience happening February 20th at 6 PM at Shady Grove Elementary School. Towanda Robinson, Vice President of Programs at Shady Grove joined us with all the details as well as local pastry chef Justin Rodd with a delicious recipe being featured that evening. For more information, visit their website.
Posted
RICHMOND, Va. -- Join in this fun cultural experience happening February 20th at 6 PM at Shady Grove Elementary School. Towanda Robinson, Vice President of Programs at Shady Grove joined us with all the details as well as local pastry chef Justin Rodd with a delicious recipe being featured that evening. For more information, visit their website.
Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.