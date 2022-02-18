Car Shopping Trends for 2022

RICHMOND, Va. -- Cars.com Detroit Bureau Chief, Aaron Bragman, joins us with trend data, insider perspective and important advice for anyone considering an auto purchase in 2022. Aaron tells us about increased prices, inventory shortages, electric vehicles and offers three tips for anyone currently in the market for a new car. You can find out more about Aaron and the car buying experience on Twitter, Instagram and Cars.com.
Posted at 1:23 PM, Feb 18, 2022
and last updated 2022-02-18 13:23:27-05
Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.