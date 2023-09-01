Caprese Chicken Lemon, Herb Couscous & Veggie Medley

RICHMOND, Va. --Friend of the show, Executive Chef Ausar AriAnkh of the Kitchen Magician Catering Company and Firehouse 15 joins us live to prepare Caprese Chicken Lemon Herb Couscous with a Veggie Medley. For more information about Chef Ausar AriAnkh, check out hiswebsite.

Caprese Chicken

1 pound boneless skinless chicken breasts,

1/4 cup balsamic vinegar

1 cloves garlic minced

1 Tablespoons olive oil

1 teaspoon of thyme

1 tablespoon chopped parsley

1/4 teaspoon salt, pinch of pepper

2 large tomatoes sliced

4 slices of fresh mozzarella cheese

chopped basil for garnish

Preheat oven to 400 degrees. Place a pan on a medium high flame until it’s thoroughly heated. Add 1 tablespoon of oil to pan.

In a small bowl add chicken, salt, pepper, fresh thyme & parsley.

Place chicken breast in hot sauté pan and sear for 2 minutes on each side. Place the tomato slices on the top and cover with mozzarella cheese.

Bake for about 5 minutes or internal temperature is 165 degrees and the cheese melts.

Garnish with fresh chopped basil.

Lemon Couscous2 Tbsp extra virgin olive oil

1 1/2 tsp minced garlic (1 large clove)

1 1/4 cups vegetable broth

1 tsp lemon zest

2 Tbsp fresh lemon juice

Salt & Pepper to taste

2 Tbsp chopped fresh parsley

1 tsp of fresh thyme

1 cup (6 oz) couscous

Instructions

Heat olive oil in a medium saucepan over medium-low heat.

Add garlic and sauté until fragrant about 20 seconds.

Remove from heat, pour in vegetable broth, lemon zest, thyme, lemon juice and season with salt and pepper to taste. Place over medium-high heat and bring to a boil.

Pour in couscous, stir then remove from heat and immediately cover with lid. Let rest 4 - 5 minutes off heat. Add parsley and fluff with a fork.

Vegetable Medley

1 yellow squash cut in half lengthwise then cut on a 45 degree angle

1 zucchini cut in half lengthwise then cut on a 45 degree angle

1 red bell pepper cut in half lengthwise then cut on a 45 degree angle

1 carrot cut in half lengthwise then cut on a 45 degree angle

1 onion diced, 2 tablespoons of vegetable oil, Salt & pepper to taste

Instructions

Heat a large skillet on high heat until very hot (about 2 minutes). Add 2 tablespoons of vegetable oil and Sautéed vegetable medley on high heat for 2 minutes. Add salt & Pepper to taste. Enjoy