Capital One celebrates National Hire a Veteran Day

RICHMOND, Va. -- July 25 is National Hire a Veteran Day. Every year, approximately 200,000 men and women leave U.S. military service and return to life as civilians.

Traditional ways of hiring, including putting an emphasis on college degrees and resumes, make it more challenging for many service members to land civilian jobs as they transition out of the military.

Capital One has partnered with Hiring our Heroes, NPower Inc., and the Bob Woodruff Foundation to help create career pathways for veterans.

Carl Ciovacco, a senior director at Capital One and Bronze Star Medal recipient, discusses tips for service members transitioning into the civilian workforce.

Click here for more information.

{*THIS SEGMENT IS SPONSORED BY CAPITAL ONE*}