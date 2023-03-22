CancerLINC’s Beyond Bags Fundraiser

RICHMOND, Va. --Local non-profit CancerLINC is hosting their 16th annual signature fundraiser Beyond Bags on Thursday, March 30th from 6-9PM at the Virginia Museum of History & Culture. Today, Mary Sadovsky, Board Member & Event Chair and Caitlin Olszewski, Outreach & Communications Manager with CancerLINC stopped by to share more. For more information, visit their website.
Posted at 4:32 PM, Mar 22, 2023
and last updated 2023-03-22 16:32:03-04
RICHMOND, Va. --Local non-profit CancerLINC is hosting their 16th annual signature fundraiser Beyond Bags on Thursday, March 30th from 6-9PM at the Virginia Museum of History & Culture. Today, Mary Sadovsky, Board Member & Event Chair and Caitlin Olszewski, Outreach & Communications Manager with CancerLINC stopped by to share more. For more information, visit their website.
Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.