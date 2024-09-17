Can Can’s classic Bouillabaisse 

RICHMOND, Va. -- Chef Brian Brown of Can Can stopped by our live show to walk us through the process of creating their iconic Bouillabaisse recipe. For more information on Can Can and Chef Brian, visit their website.

Broadway in Richmond presents Moulin Rouge! For ticket information, subscriptions, and more give them a call at 1-800-512-3635 or visit the website, www.BroadwayInRichmond.com. Connect on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/broadwayinrichmond.

{*THIS SEGMENT IS SPONSORED BY BROADWAY IN RICHMOND*}

