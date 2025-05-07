RICHMOND, Va. -- Chef Gary LeBlanc, Founder of Mercy Chefs joined us to share more about his organization and share the recipe behind his Cajun Jambalaya.
Ingredients: Serves 6–8
● 1 tbsp vegetable or canola oil
● 1 lb andouille sausage, cut into ¼ inch thick slices
● 1 lb boneless, skinless chicken breasts, cut into bite-size pieces
● 2 tbsp all-purpose flour
● 2 tbsp butter
● 1 sweet yellow onion, diced
● 4 green onions, chopped
● 4 cloves garlic, finely minced (or equivalent)
● 3 ribs celery
● 1 green bell pepper, chopped
● 1 tsp dried basil
● 1 tsp Herbs de Mercy Chefs seasoning (available for purchase on MercyChefs.com)
● 2 tsp Cajun Joy seasoning (available for purchase on MercyChefs.com)
● 1 tsp kosher salt
● ½ tsp fresh ground black pepper
● ½ tbsp Tears of Joy Hot sauce (available for purchase on MercyChefs.com)
● 14 oz fire-roasted diced tomatoes
● 2 cups chicken broth
● 1¼ cup long-grain white Instructions:
- In a skillet with a fitted lid, add the oil over medium to high heat. Add the chicken and cook, flipping once or twice to brown on all sides (without cooking all the way through). Move chicken to a large bowl.
- Add sausage to the skillet and cook until browned on both sides. Add to the bowl with the chicken. Feeding Body and Soul • 711 Washington St., Portsmouth, VA 23704 • mercychefs.com
- Reduce heat to medium and add butter and flour to the pan. Stir well, scraping up any leftover browned bits from the pan. Add onion, garlic, celery, and bell peppers, and sauté for three minutes.
- Add basil, Herbs de Mercy Chefs and Cajun Joy seasonings, diced tomatoes, salt, and pepper. Stir well to combine. Add chicken broth and rice, bringing mixture to a gentle boil. Add chicken and sausage to the pan.
- Reduce heat, cover pan with fitted lid, and cook for 20 minutes. Remove from heat, and rest with the lid on for 10 minutes. Then, gently fluff with a fork and rest again for 5 minutes before serving.
- Add Tears of Joy hot sauce to desired spice level.