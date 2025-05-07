RICHMOND, Va. -- Chef Gary LeBlanc, Founder of Mercy Chefs joined us to share more about his organization and share the recipe behind his Cajun Jambalaya.

Ingredients: Serves 6–8

● 1 tbsp vegetable or canola oil

● 1 lb andouille sausage, cut into ¼ inch thick slices

● 1 lb boneless, skinless chicken breasts, cut into bite-size pieces

● 2 tbsp all-purpose flour

● 2 tbsp butter

● 1 sweet yellow onion, diced

● 4 green onions, chopped

● 4 cloves garlic, finely minced (or equivalent)

● 3 ribs celery

● 1 green bell pepper, chopped

● 1 tsp dried basil

● 1 tsp Herbs de Mercy Chefs seasoning (available for purchase on MercyChefs.com)

● 2 tsp Cajun Joy seasoning (available for purchase on MercyChefs.com)

● 1 tsp kosher salt

● ½ tsp fresh ground black pepper

● ½ tbsp Tears of Joy Hot sauce (available for purchase on MercyChefs.com)

● 14 oz fire-roasted diced tomatoes

● 2 cups chicken broth

● 1¼ cup long-grain white Instructions: