Buskey Cider is a stop on the new Virginia Cider Trail

RICHMOND, Va. -- Today, the American Cider Association launched the Virginia Cider Trail. Twenty-nine cideries across the commonwealth are participating. It gives people the opportunity to learn what makes Virginia apples – and the cider made from them – so special.
All Virginians or visitors 21 and older can sign up for the mobile exclusive passport. Many of the participating cideries are offering unique deals and discounts that guests can redeem during visits.
Buskey Cider in Richmond’s Scott’s Addition neighborhood is one stop on the trail. Founder Will Correll spoke with us about his cidery and why people should consider taking to the trail!
The trail is a year-long offering that will run through June 25, 2023, and more cideries are expected to join throughout the year.
Visit the Cider Culture website for more information about the Virginia Cider Trail.
Click here to learn more about Buskey Cider, which is located at 2910 W. Leigh Street in Richmond.
—
Participating cideries in the Richmond area include:
- Blue Bee Cider
- Byrant’s Cider & Brewery
- Buskey Cider
- Courthouse Creek Cider
All participating cideries:
- Albemarle CiderWorks, North Garden
- Big Fish Cider Co., Monterey
- Blue Bee Cider, Richmond
- Blue Toad Hard Cider Cidery & Event Barn, Roseland
- Bold Rock Nellysford Cidery, Nellysford
- Bryant’s Cider, Richmond
- Bryant’s Cider & Brewery, Roseland
- Buskey Cider, Richmond
- Ciders From Mars, Staunton
- Corcoran Vineyards & Cidery, Waterford
- Courthouse Creeks, Maidens
- Coyote Hole Ciderworks, Mineral
- Ditchley Cider Works, Kilmarnock
- Halcyon Days Cider Co, Natural Bridge
- Henway Hard Cider, Bluemont
- Lost Boy Cider, Alexandria
- Moss Vineyards, Nortonsville
- Mt. Defiance Cidery and Distillery Cider Barn, Middleburg
- Old Town Cidery, Winchester
- Potter’s Craft Cider, Charlottesville
- Sage Bird Ciderworks, Harrisonburg
- Sly Clyde Ciderworks, Hampton
- Stable Craft Brewing, Waynesboro
- Sugar Hill Cidery, Norton
- The Winery at Kindred Pointe, Mt. Jackson
- Tumbling Creek Cider Company – Taproom, Abingdon
- Widow’s Watch Cider, Edinburg
- Wild Hare Cider Cabin, Leesburg
- Winchester Ciderworks, Winchester