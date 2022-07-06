Buskey Cider is a stop on the new Virginia Cider Trail

RICHMOND, Va. -- Today, the American Cider Association launched the Virginia Cider Trail. Twenty-nine cideries across the commonwealth are participating. It gives people the opportunity to learn what makes Virginia apples – and the cider made from them – so special.

All Virginians or visitors 21 and older can sign up for the mobile exclusive passport. Many of the participating cideries are offering unique deals and discounts that guests can redeem during visits.

Buskey Cider in Richmond’s Scott’s Addition neighborhood is one stop on the trail. Founder Will Correll spoke with us about his cidery and why people should consider taking to the trail!

The trail is a year-long offering that will run through June 25, 2023, and more cideries are expected to join throughout the year.

Visit the Cider Culture website for more information about the Virginia Cider Trail.

Click here to learn more about Buskey Cider, which is located at 2910 W. Leigh Street in Richmond.

—

Participating cideries in the Richmond area include:

Blue Bee Cider

Byrant’s Cider & Brewery

Buskey Cider

Courthouse Creek Cider

All participating cideries:

Albemarle CiderWorks, North Garden

Big Fish Cider Co., Monterey

Blue Bee Cider, Richmond

Blue Toad Hard Cider Cidery & Event Barn, Roseland

Bold Rock Nellysford Cidery, Nellysford

Bryant’s Cider, Richmond

Bryant’s Cider & Brewery, Roseland

Buskey Cider, Richmond

Ciders From Mars, Staunton

Corcoran Vineyards & Cidery, Waterford

Courthouse Creeks, Maidens

Coyote Hole Ciderworks, Mineral

Ditchley Cider Works, Kilmarnock

Halcyon Days Cider Co, Natural Bridge

Henway Hard Cider, Bluemont

Lost Boy Cider, Alexandria

Moss Vineyards, Nortonsville

Mt. Defiance Cidery and Distillery Cider Barn, Middleburg

Old Town Cidery, Winchester

Potter’s Craft Cider, Charlottesville

Sage Bird Ciderworks, Harrisonburg

Sly Clyde Ciderworks, Hampton

Stable Craft Brewing, Waynesboro

Sugar Hill Cidery, Norton

The Winery at Kindred Pointe, Mt. Jackson

Tumbling Creek Cider Company – Taproom, Abingdon

Widow’s Watch Cider, Edinburg

Wild Hare Cider Cabin, Leesburg