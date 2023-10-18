Buffalo Chicken Pasta from Kitchen Magician

RICHMOND, Va. -- Buffalo Chicken is great on its own so why not take it up a notch with pasta? Friend of the show, Executive Chef Ausar AriAnkh of the Kitchen Magician Catering Company joins us live in-studio with his Buffalo Chicken Pasta recipe. For more information about Chef Ausar AriAnkh, check out hiswebsite.

12 ounces chicken breast pounded out to ¼ in thickness

4 cups of flour, 6 eggs, 8 cups of pinko bread crumbs

1 bunch of parsley, 1 cup of sliced scallions

4 cups heavy cream, 16 ounces cavatappi Pasta cooked according to instructions on box

1/2 teaspoon salt, Pepper to taste, 1 tablespoon of fresh thyme

½ cup of Small diced onions, ½ cup of small, diced celery

1 tablespoon ranch powder, 1/2 teaspoon smoked paprika

5 cups of Parmesan Cheese (1 cup for breading), 2 ounces cream cheese cut into cubes, 1/3 cup buffalo wing sauce, 1 cup of ranch dressing for garnish

Instructions

Pound out chicken breast until ¼ inch thickness. Season each breast with salt, pepper & fresh thyme.

Create a standard breading procedure station by placing flour in a bowl. Crack eggs and place them in a separate bowl, whisk thoroughly. Lastly, place panko bread crumbs in a bowl with parsley and Parmesan cheese. Dip each chicken breast in flour, followed by egg wash and then bread crumbs. Place breaded chicken breast on tray and set aside.

Add oil to a large sauté pan on medium high heat. Add onions and celery to pan and sauté for 1 minute. Deglaze pan with white wine. Add cream, Parmesan cheese, cream cheese, ranch powder, paprika, salt & Pepper. Stir until sauce is smooth and creamy. Add cooked pasta and stir to incorporate. Remove from heat and set aside.

Add vegetable oil to a sauté pan on medium heat. Place breaded chicken breast in oil and cook on each side until golden brown and internal temperature reaches 165 degrees. Remove chicken from pan and toss in Buffalo sauce. Remove chicken fro sauce and cut into strips.

Place a mound of pasta in a bowl and top with sliced chicken. Garnish with parsley, scallions, Parmesan cheese and drizzled ranch dressing. Enjoy!

