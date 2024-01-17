Buffalo Chicken Dip from Tony’s Grill RVA

RICHMOND, Va. -- The Super Bowl is around the corner and its time to get the menu ready! Tony Brewer from Tony’s Grill RVA is back in the Virginia This Morning kitchen to share his Buffalo Chicken Dip! For more information, check out their Facebook page.
Posted at 4:14 PM, Jan 17, 2024
and last updated 2024-01-17 16:22:02-05
RICHMOND, Va. -- The Super Bowl is around the corner and its time to get the menu ready! Tony Brewer from Tony’s Grill RVA is back in the Virginia This Morning kitchen to share his Buffalo Chicken Dip! For more information, check out their Facebook page.
Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.