Budget friendly gadgets for the holidays 

RICHMOND, Va. --Looking for the perfect last minute gift? Anne Ahola Ward, CEO of Circle Click joined us via zoom to share a few budget-friendly gifts great this holiday season!

Butouch Digital Painting Brush , for $25 you can feel like you’re painting on a smartphone

Rocketbook Smart Reusable Notebook is $20 and you can use and reuse it forever for your notes

Mini photo printer for your smartphone with sticky back prints, $79

Smart dog tracker or $70 https://www.fitbark.com/store/fitbarkgps/