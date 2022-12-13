Watch Now
Budget friendly gadgets for the holidays 

Posted at 12:51 PM, Dec 13, 2022
RICHMOND, Va. --Looking for the perfect last minute gift? Anne Ahola Ward, CEO of Circle Click joined us via zoom to share a few budget-friendly gifts great this holiday season!

Butouch Digital Painting Brush, for $25 you can feel like you’re painting on a smartphone

Rocketbook Smart Reusable Notebook is $20 and you can use and reuse it forever for your notes

Mini photo printer  for your smartphone with sticky back prints, $79

Smart dog tracker or $70 https://www.fitbark.com/store/fitbarkgps/ 

Tech candy Cinema to go gadget helps you turn your smartphone into a movie screen

