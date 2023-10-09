Watch Now
Bryant & Stratton College’s Bon Secour Lunch and Learn

Beth Murphy, campus director at Bryant &amp; Stratton College stopped by to share more about their upcoming Bon Secour Lunch and Learn happening on October 18th.
Posted at 12:27 PM, Oct 09, 2023
RICHMOND, Va. -- Fall 2023 classes have begun but it’s never too late to continue your education and learn more about the ongoing programs happening at Bryant & Stratton College. Beth Murphy, campus director at Bryant & Stratton College stopped by to share more about their upcoming Bon Secour Lunch and Learn happening on October 18th.

Register now for their winter classes beginning January 10th. For more information from Bryant & Stratton College Richmond Campus, visit their website, Facebook, or give them a call at 888-839-1718.

{*THIS SEGMENT IS SPONSORED BY BRYANT & STRATTON COLLEGE*}

