Bryant & Stratton College on healthcare staffing and careers Lunch & Learn March 19

RICHMOND, Va. -- As patient populations and healthcare needs continue to grow, the nation is still trying to identify, attract and retain adequate numbers of trained, qualified healthcare professionals.

Bryant & Stratton College’s Richmond Market Director, Beth Murphy, joined us in studio to talk about how the College has become a premiere staffing solution for many of its local healthcare partners and about a special Lunch & Learn event they are hosting in a few weeks.

The Careers After Hour Lunch & Learn is Wednesday, March 19 at noon and 5:30pm at BSC Richmond Campus.

Spring 2025 classes start Wednesday, May 7.

Bryant & Stratton College is located at 8141 Hull Street Road in North Chesterfield.

For more information, call 888-839-1718 or click here to visit their website. You can also find them on Facebook, LinkedIn and Instagram at @BSCRichmond.

{*THIS SEGMENT IS SPONSORED BY BRYANT & STRATTON COLLEGE*}