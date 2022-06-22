Broadway’s Jesus Christ Superstar comes to Richmond

RICHMOND, Va. -- The critically acclaimed Broadway show, Jesus Christ Superstar is now showing in Richmond through June 26th. Tommy McDowell who plays Peter in the play joins us live to share more about the show and his experience on tour. For additional information about this production, please visit ustour.JesusChristSuperstar.com or visit the Altria Theater website.
Posted at 12:21 PM, Jun 22, 2022
and last updated 2022-06-22 12:21:50-04
RICHMOND, Va. -- The critically acclaimed Broadway show, Jesus Christ Superstar is now showing in Richmond through June 26th. Tommy McDowell who plays Peter in the play joins us live to share more about the show and his experience on tour. For additional information about this production, please visit ustour.JesusChristSuperstar.com or visit the Altria Theater website.
Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.