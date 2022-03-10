Watch
On-AirVirginia This Morning

Actions

Broadway in Richmond Presents: The Lion King

Gerald Ramsey, a theater veteran, is excited to bring Mufasa to life in this traveling production of The Lion King.
Posted at 12:56 PM, Mar 10, 2022
and last updated 2022-03-10 12:56:53-05

RICHMOND, Va. -- Beloved musical, The Lion King, returns to Richmond this week. Have you seen it? Are you ready to see it again? Gerald Ramsey, a theater veteran, is excited to bring Mufasa to life in this traveling production of The Lion King. He tells Jessica and Cory how excited he is to be back in action in front of an audience bringing this magical show to Richmond.

THE LION KING March 9-20 at Altria Theater. Tickets and show information at www.BroadwayInRichmond.com [protect-us.mimecast.com]

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
VTM 480 x 360

Watch Virginia This Morning weekdays at 9 a.m. on CBS 6!