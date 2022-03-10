Broadway in Richmond Presents: The Lion King

RICHMOND, Va. -- Beloved musical, The Lion King, returns to Richmond this week. Have you seen it? Are you ready to see it again? Gerald Ramsey, a theater veteran, is excited to bring Mufasa to life in this traveling production of The Lion King. He tells Jessica and Cory how excited he is to be back in action in front of an audience bringing this magical show to Richmond.

THE LION KING March 9-20 at Altria Theater. Tickets and show information at www.BroadwayInRichmond.com [protect-us.mimecast.com]

