Broadway in Richmond Presents Hamilton 

RICHMOND, Va. --The award-winning show, Hamilton, has made its way to Richmond! Today, Tyler Fauntleroy who plays “John Laurens” and “Philip Hamilton” joined us to share more about the show and his experience. Enjoy performances through Sunday, April 23rd at the Altria Theater. For more information or to purchase tickets, please visit Broadway in Richmond’s website.
Posted at 2:55 PM, Apr 19, 2023
and last updated 2023-04-19 14:55:20-04
RICHMOND, Va. --The award-winning show, Hamilton, has made its way to Richmond! Today, Tyler Fauntleroy who plays “John Laurens” and “Philip Hamilton” joined us to share more about the show and his experience. Enjoy performances through Sunday, April 23rd at the Altria Theater. For more information or to purchase tickets, please visit Broadway in Richmond’s website.
Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.