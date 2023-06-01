Broadway in Richmond Presents “Hadestown”

RICHMOND, Va. -- The award-winning show, “Hadestown”, has made its way to Richmond! Today, star of the show, Alex Lugo joined us to share more about the show and their experience. Enjoy performances through Sunday, June 4th at the Altria Theater. For more information or to purchase tickets, please visit Broadway in Richmond’s website.
Posted at 2:46 PM, Jun 01, 2023
and last updated 2023-06-01 14:46:38-04
RICHMOND, Va. -- The award-winning show, “Hadestown”, has made its way to Richmond! Today, star of the show, Alex Lugo joined us to share more about the show and their experience. Enjoy performances through Sunday, June 4th at the Altria Theater. For more information or to purchase tickets, please visit Broadway in Richmond’s website.
Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.