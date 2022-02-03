Broadway in Richmond Presents Come From Away

RICHMOND, Va. -- Broadway’s Come From Away lands in Richmond. Jeremy Woodard stars in this Broadway in Richmond presentation. He tells us all about Come From Away and how he felt when he first saw the production . It’s the story of 7,000 passengers stranded in Newfoundland on 9/11. A true story that resonates today. Don’t miss Come From Away. Performances through Sunday at the Altria Theater. For more information or to purchase tickets, please visit Broadway in Richmond’s website .