RICHMOND, Va. -- Inspired by the concept of the Little Free Library, professional artist Brie Hayden created a space for artists of all levels to share and showcase their work. It's called Brie's Art Exchange. She talked with our Evanne Armour about the community art project in Richmond's Fan District. Click here to visit Brie's website and click here to follow Brie's Art Exchange on Instagram.
Posted at 11:32 AM, May 26, 2022
