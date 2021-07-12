Brianna is Making it Happen!

RICHMOND, Va. -- Every Monday, we like to highlight people in our community doing their part to make it happen!

Today, we send a special shout out to Brianna Daniel. Her mom wrote in to let us know Brianna was selected as the 2021 Pre-Teen State Representative for Virginia to attend the National Miss Amazing 2021 Summit. The nonprofit has a mission to provide personal development opportunities that build self-esteem in girls and women with disabilities.

Brianna has been busy giving back! Her mom says Brianna has been volunteering her time making care packages for the homeless, donating food to a local church food pantry, and donating to the local animal shelter, among other things. She's also planning on hosting an Anthem LemonAid stand!

Congratulations, Brianna!