RICHMOND, Va. -- Chef Andre Smith, Food Service Director at Spring Arbor of Williamsburg joined us to share his recipe for Braised White Balsamic Chicken. For more information, visit the Spring Arbor of Williamsburg website.

Servings: 6 servings

Prep Time: 10 minutes

Cooking Time: 1 hour 46 minutes

3 tablespoons of grapeseed oil

3 tablespoons of butter

1 Whole Chicken (Fabricated)

½ cup chicken stock

¼ cup White Balsamic Vinegar

3 sprigs Fresh Sage

3 sprigs Fresh Rosemary

3 sprigs Fresh Thyme

3 sprigs Fresh Oregano

¼ cup all-purpose flour

Kosher salt to taste

Coarse pepper to taste