RICHMOND, Va. -- Chef Andre Smith, Food Service Director at Spring Arbor of Williamsburg joined us to share his recipe for Braised White Balsamic Chicken. For more information, visit the Spring Arbor of Williamsburg website.
Servings: 6 servings
Prep Time: 10 minutes
Cooking Time: 1 hour 46 minutes
3 tablespoons of grapeseed oil
3 tablespoons of butter
1 Whole Chicken (Fabricated)
½ cup chicken stock
¼ cup White Balsamic Vinegar
3 sprigs Fresh Sage
3 sprigs Fresh Rosemary
3 sprigs Fresh Thyme
3 sprigs Fresh Oregano
¼ cup all-purpose flour
Kosher salt to taste
Coarse pepper to taste
- Pre-heat oven to 325 F. Using a Large skillet, heat the grapeseed oil and 1 tablespoon of butter over medium-high heat.
- Season chicken pieces with kosher salt and pepper. Add chicken pieces to the heated skillet, skin side down.
- Sear chicken pieces for 30 seconds to 1 minute, or until browning on skin side. Remove chicken from the hot skillet when browned and place chicken in an oven safe baking dish. Add all herbs on top of the chicken pieces.
- While the skillet is still hot, add the remaining butter, flour, and white balsamic vinegar. Next Stir in chicken stock and let sauce simmer for 5 minutes. Then pour sauce over chicken.
- Cover the baking dish and braise chicken for 1- ½ hour. When chicken has been fully cooked, handle chicken with care while plating. Chicken will be very delicate. Serve and enjoy!