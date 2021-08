RICHMOND, Va. -- Time for a great read to wrap up the summer. International Best-Selling author Brad Parks stopped by the Virginia This Morning studio to share a bit about his new book, “Unthinkable”. Join him for his book launch Sunday, August 15th at 2 p.m. at The Book Warehouse at the Williamsburg Premium Outlets.

For more information on Brad and his long list of fantastic thrillers, visit his website .