Bourne Rogue BBQ's green tomato casserole

RICHMOND, Va. -- The Hanover Tomato Festival returns to Pole Green Park July 12-13. There will be several vendors serving up tomato-inspired dishes.

Bourne Rogue BBQ is one of them! Jesse and Heather Hogue visited the Virginia This Morning kitchen to share their recipe for green tomato casserole.

The Hanover Tomato Festival is happening Friday, July 12 from 5 to 9 p.m. and Saturday, July 13 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. It will take place at Pole Green Park, located at 8996 Pole Green Park Lane in Mechanicsville. Entry is free!

Click here to learn more about the festival and click here to find Bourne Rogue BBQ on Facebook.