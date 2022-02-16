Bonsai: For the Love of Trees at Lewis Ginter Botanical Garden

RICHMOND, Va. -- Curious about the art of Bonsai? Ryan Olsen, Horticulturist, tells us about this exciting exhibit happening now at Lewis Ginter Botanical Garden, For the Love of Trees. The exhibit showcases trees that have been under cultivation for 30 to 100 years. There are 25 trees in the Conservatory at the garden with new additions weekly. For the Love of Trees runs through February 25th. Find out more by visiting Lewisginter.org .