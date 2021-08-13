Bonefish Grill’s Shrimp Rangoon Topped Atlantic Salmon

RICHMOND, Va. -- Today we welcomed another chef to the Virginia This Morning kitchen. Chef Tim Craig of the Bonefish Grill shared some delicious dishes from the restaurant and the recipe for their Shrimp Rangoon-Topped Salmon. For more information, visit the Bonefish Grill website.
Shrimp Rangoon Topping:
- 1 lb Cream Cheese, 1 inch dice
- 2 TBSP Red Bell Pepper, ¼ inch dice
- 2 TBSP Red Onion, ¼ inch dice
- ½ cup Milk
- 1 TBSP Ginger, Minced
- 1 tsp Kosher Salt
- 2 TBSP Green Onion, Sliced
- ½ lb 41/50 shrimp
- 1 tsp Seafood Seasoning
- 1 TBSP Vegetable Oil
- Combine the first 7 ingredients in a small sauce pot over medium heat
- Bring to a simmer, lower heat and cook for 5 minutes
- Soften cream cheese with a rubber spatula
- Once cheese softens, add Green Onion and whisk until smooth
- Allow Cream Cheese mixture to cool
- Add Vegetable Oil to a separate sauté pan over medium heat
- Combine Shrimp with Seafood Seasoning and add to pan
- Sauté shrimp for 2 minutes, then cool
- Combine shrimp with Cream Cheese
- Hold to top Salmon
To Prepare Salmon:
- 4 ea 7wt oz Atlantic Salmon Fillets
- Salt + Pepper to Taste
- Oil for grilling
- Shrimp Rangoon Topping
- Sides of your choice
- Sweet Chili Sauce
- Season Salmon with Salt and Pepper to taste
- Grill Salmon to your desired temperature
- Divide Shrimp Rangoon Topping over each piece of Salmon
- Broil Topped Salmon until topping begins to brown and bubble
- Plate cooked Salmon with Sweet Chili Sauce, Rice and Spinach or your favorite sides