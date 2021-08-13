Bonefish Grill’s Shrimp Rangoon Topped Atlantic Salmon

RICHMOND, Va. -- Today we welcomed another chef to the Virginia This Morning kitchen. Chef Tim Craig of the Bonefish Grill shared some delicious dishes from the restaurant and the recipe for their Shrimp Rangoon-Topped Salmon. For more information, visit the Bonefish Grill website .

Shrimp Rangoon Topping:

1 lb Cream Cheese, 1 inch dice

2 TBSP Red Bell Pepper, ¼ inch dice

2 TBSP Red Onion, ¼ inch dice

½ cup Milk

1 TBSP Ginger, Minced

1 tsp Kosher Salt

2 TBSP Green Onion, Sliced

½ lb 41/50 shrimp

1 tsp Seafood Seasoning

1 TBSP Vegetable Oil

Combine the first 7 ingredients in a small sauce pot over medium heat Bring to a simmer, lower heat and cook for 5 minutes Soften cream cheese with a rubber spatula Once cheese softens, add Green Onion and whisk until smooth Allow Cream Cheese mixture to cool Add Vegetable Oil to a separate sauté pan over medium heat Combine Shrimp with Seafood Seasoning and add to pan Sauté shrimp for 2 minutes, then cool Combine shrimp with Cream Cheese Hold to top Salmon



To Prepare Salmon:

4 ea 7wt oz Atlantic Salmon Fillets

Salt + Pepper to Taste

Oil for grilling

Shrimp Rangoon Topping

Sides of your choice

Sweet Chili Sauce