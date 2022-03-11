Bon Air Artists Association - Annual Art Show

RICHMOND, Va. -- Richmond has always had a rich art community. Bon Air Artists is proud to be a part of that community. Dr. Sally Guynn, president of Bon Air Artists Association, shares a piece of her own art and the details of an upcoming show with a very special beneficiary. The show happens March 19th and 20th at Independence Golf Club and benefits Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU. Find out more by visiting Bon Air Artists’ website or Facebook page.