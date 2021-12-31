Bobby “BlackHat” Walters Band performs their song, “Two by Four”

RICHMOND, Va. --The Bobby “BlackHat” Walters band is well known in our area and far beyond. Today, they are here performing their hit, “Two by Four”. See them live tonight in concert at the Bobby “BlackHat” New Year’s Eve Blues Spectacular at 6 p.m. on the lawn of the Art Museums of Colonial Williamsburg. For more information, visit their website.
Posted at 12:16 PM, Dec 31, 2021
and last updated 2021-12-31 12:16:10-05
