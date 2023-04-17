Watch Now
Bobby “Black Hat” Walters  Band performs ‘Two by Four’

Sit back, relax and enjoy the sounds of Bobby “BlackHat” Walters Band and their song,‘Two by Four’.
Posted at 1:23 PM, Apr 17, 2023
RICHMOND, Va. -- Sit back, relax and enjoy the sounds of Bobby “BlackHat” Walters Band and their song ‘Two by Four’. See them live April 29th at 8 pm at the Tin Pan. For more information, visit their website.

