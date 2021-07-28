Black Vultures Are Good For The Environment

RICHMOND, Va. --Sylvan Heights Bird Park features over 2000 birds and is designed to give all of their visitors an up-close experience with their wildlife! Bird park aviculturist, Kat joins us to tell us about one of the most “misunderstood” birds in the animal kingdom, the Black Vulture.

The Sylvan Heights Bird Park is located at 500 Sylvan Heights Park Way in Scotland Neck, NC. The park is open from Tuesday through Sunday from 9am to 5pm. For more information about the park, visit their website.

