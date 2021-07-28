Watch
On-AirVirginia This Morning

Actions

Black Vultures Are Good For The Environment

items.[0].videoTitle
Bird park aviculturist, Kat joins us to tell us about one of the most “misunderstood” birds in the animal kingdom, the Black Vulture.
Posted at 3:16 PM, Jul 28, 2021
and last updated 2021-07-28 15:17:00-04

RICHMOND, Va. --Sylvan Heights Bird Park features over 2000 birds and is designed to give all of their visitors an up-close experience with their wildlife! Bird park aviculturist, Kat joins us to tell us about one of the most “misunderstood” birds in the animal kingdom, the Black Vulture.

The Sylvan Heights Bird Park is located at 500 Sylvan Heights Park Way in Scotland Neck, NC. The park is open from Tuesday through Sunday from 9am to 5pm. For more information about the park,visit their website.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
CBS6-News-This-Morning-TOM-480x360.jpg

Watch CBS 6 This Morning from 4:30 to 7 a.m.