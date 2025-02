RICHMOND, Va. -- Dr. Hollee Freeman is an educator, authoring beekeeping advocate. Through her foundation, she provides interactive learning experiences to people of all ages.

She will host a special honey tasting in honor of Black History Month. The free family-friendly community event is February 8th from 2 to 4 p.m. at Virginia Union University’s Living and Learning Center, located at 1500 N. Lombardy Street in Richmond.

