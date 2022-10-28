Watch Now
Black Beards Revenge from the 2022 Big Pig Project

Today, Jessica and Bill stopped by Lunch|SUPPER and crafted a Black Beard’s Revenge with Jessica Michelback, Mixologist at the restaurant!
Posted at 2:04 PM, Oct 28, 2022
RICHMOND, Va. -- The Big Pig Project is back! Today, Jessica and Bill stopped by Lunch|SUPPER and crafted a Black Beard’s Revenge with Jessica Michelback, Mixologist at the restaurant! Join in the fun happening tonight, October 28th from 6 until 10 pm. For more information, visit the Ronald McDonald House Charities of Richmond website.

2 oz jala -pina cirrus (local!)

.75 grapefruit

.25 lime

.25 thai chili syrup

Shake, strain in rocks glass and top with ginger beer

Garnish: thai chili pepper & dehydrated lime + absinthe float

Sweet, spicy & refreshing!

