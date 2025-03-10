Bill visits The Virginia Home

RICHMOND, Va. -- Bill had the chance to visit The Virginia Home ahead of their upcoming fundraising event.

The Virginia Home is a community of 130 thriving individuals who are supported by 24/7 care teams and participate in life-enriching activities. Residents are adult Virginians living with physical challenges like Cerebral Palsy, Multiple Sclerosis or Traumatic Brain Injury.

Bill spoke with Bruce P.D. Kupper, Vice Chair of The Virginia Home’s Board of Trustees, about the mission, support network and planned new facility in Hanover County that will help them expand to 160 individuals and after an adult day program.

Bill also got to speak with three current residents of The Virginia Home about their experience.

The Virginia Home is preparing for its 13th Annual Stories of Courage & Grace: an Evening with Jon Dorenbos. It’s happening Thursday, March 27 at 6:30 p.m. at The Jefferson Hotel’s Grand Ballroom. Click here for more details and for tickets.

The Virginia Home’s current facility is located at 1101 Hampton Street in Richmond. Give them a call at 804-359-4093. Click here to visit their website and find them on social media at @thevirginiahome.

{*THIS SEGMENT IS SPONSORED BY THE VIRGINIA HOME*}