RICHMOND, Va. -- Almost 800 cyclists will hit the road on June 4th and 5th to make a difference in the lives of the nearly 1 million people in the U.S. living with Multiple Sclerosis. Eric Lee, Bike MS Committee Member & Co-Captain of the CBS 6 Cycling Team, and Bill Fitzgerald, CBS 6 Anchor and Cyclist, stopped by to tell us all about this important ride. Cyclists will ride 150 to 200 miles over 2 days to change the world for people with MS. Bike MS: Colonial Crossroads happens June 4th and 5th this year. To register, please call 855-372-1331 or visit Bike MS: Colonial Crossroads . For more information about the National Multiple Sclerosis Society, check them out at nationalMSsociety.org , Facebook , Twitter , Instagram , YouTube or 1-800-344-4867.