Biggest bridal trends for 2023

RICHMOND, Va. -- Every bride wants to make a statement at her wedding, and all eyes will be on her dress!
For almost nine years, Sharon Townsend, owner of Tiffanys Bridal, has returned to Virginia This Morning to show us the latest trends in bridal gown fashion.
Her models shared some of the biggest trends and styles you’ll see this year.
Click here to visit the Tiffanys Bridal website.
Styles featured:
- Essense of Australia gown style D3734 (a tulle ball gown with 3-D flowers) $2,300 and a matching royal length veil $570
- Essense of Australia gown style D3763 (a soft satin sheath gown with pearls) $2,000, fingertip veil $135, headpiece $168, and pearl earring $75
- Casablanca Bridal gown style 2445 (a lace, tulle and beaded A-line gown in a new color ivory-nude-sliver) $1,925, headpiece in silver and crystals $185, and earrings are pearl and leaf chandeliers $110
- Justin Alexander style 88302 (a fit and flare gown in the new crepe fabric) $1,700, crystal hair comb $225, opera length satin gloves and for something blue a necklace and matching earrings
- Bridal embellished jean jackets and leather jackets $110 to $195