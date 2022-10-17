Better2gether Halloween Hustle 5K

RICHMOND, Va. -- Better2gether’s Halloween Hustle 5k is around the corner. Today, Stephanie Becker, Executive Director and Stay-Puft stopped by to share more about the event happening October 29th at 9am at the Performance Food Group in West Creek located at 12500 W Creek Pkwy in Richmond. For more information, give them a call at 804-334-8702 or visit the website, Hustle5K.org. Connect on social media at www.facebook.com/better2getherRVA and www.instagram.com/Better2getherB2g/.
Posted at 12:26 PM, Oct 17, 2022
and last updated 2022-10-17 12:26:12-04
RICHMOND, Va. -- Better2gether’s Halloween Hustle 5k is around the corner. Today, Stephanie Becker, Executive Director and Stay-Puft stopped by to share more about the event happening October 29th at 9am at the Performance Food Group in West Creek located at 12500 W Creek Pkwy in Richmond. For more information, give them a call at 804-334-8702 or visit the website, Hustle5K.org. Connect on social media at www.facebook.com/better2getherRVA and www.instagram.com/Better2getherB2g/.
