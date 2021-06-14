Begin planning for college this fall with Bryant & Stratton College

RICHMOND, Va. -- While the official start of summer is just around the corner, many of our recent high school graduates are focusing on what to do in the fall. Questions about leaving the state and cost are constantly being discussed. So, what are some local options for these college bound hopefuls this fall?

Beth Murphy, campus director at Bryant & Stratton College, shares a few of the many programs Bryant & Stratton has to offer, including their new Esports Management and Maternity Wellness certificate programs.

Beth also shares information on an upcoming 'Lunch and Learn' for those interested in a career in healthcare. It will take place June 15th from 12 p.m. to 1:30 p.m.

Fall 2021 classes start on Wednesday, September 8th. For more information about the Bryant & Stratton College Richmond Campus, visit their website, Facebook, or give them a call at 888-839-1718.

