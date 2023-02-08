RICHMOND, Va. -- Ms. Keyshia is back in the studio to share her recipe for her Befuddled Bourbon Popcorn. Check it out!

1 cup of salted butter

2 1/2 cups of brown sugar

1 cup of corn syrup

Bourbon (to taste)

1/2 tsp salt

2 tsp of pure vanilla extract

1 tsp of baking soda

6 cups of popped, popcorn

Add butter, brown sugar, corn syrup, bourbon and salt in a small pot over medium heat. Let cook for about 4 minutes.

Add vanilla extract and baking soda. Stir until foamy. Pour mixture over popcorn. Stir until all pieces are coated. Eat and enjoy!!!

