‘Beetlejuice’ star Kris Roberts returns home to Virginia, musical on stage through June 9

The show comes to Altria Theater as part of the Broadway in Richmond series.
Posted at 11:39 AM, Jun 06, 2024

RICHMOND, Va. -- Beetlejuice the musical is now on stage at Altria Theater as part of the Broadway in Richmond series. Virginia native Kris Roberts is part of the talented cast.

She joined Andrias and Bill in studio to talk about how her time at SPARC and The Appomattox Regional Governor's School for the Arts and Technology helped prepare her for the spotlight — and more about the show. Roberts plays several roles, including Maxine Dean and Juno.

You can watch Beetlejuice at Altria Theater now through Sunday, June 9. Click here for more details and tickets.

