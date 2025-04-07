Beef Empanadas and the Latino Farmers Market 

RICHMOND, Va. -- America DeLoach, Creator of Latino Farmers Market and Salsas Don Sebastian joined us to share more about the community driven marketplace. For more information, visit their website.

Ignacio Dutari, Vendor at the Latino Farmers Market shared the recipe behind their Beef Empanadas.

Argentine Style Empanadas - Yields about 20 empanadas.

Ingredients -

Ground beef (85% Lean) 1 lbs.

Yellow onions, chopped. 1 ¼ lbs.

Green onions, chopped. ½ lbs.

Butter ¼ stick

Green olives pitted and minced ** 1/3 cup

Hardboiled eggs, diced small ** 1 unit

Raisins ** ¼ cup

Seasoning mix: Cumin 1 teaspoon

Salt 2 teaspoons

Paprika 2 teaspoons

Black pepper ½ teaspoon

Cayenne pepper 1/8 teaspoon

Empanadas pastry discs About 20 units **

Preparation and Cooking Instructions-

1- On a large pan, cook the ground beef over medium heat, stirring occasionally. Once cooked, remove from heat and drain any excess liquid.

2- In a medium to large pot, sauté yellow onions with butter and all the seasoning ingredients over medium heat, stirring occasionally. Remove from heat once the onions are translucent.

3 - Add the cooked ground beef, green onions, green olives, hardboiled egg, and raisins to the pot with the sautéed onions. Heat and stir for 5 minutes at medium temperature. Remove from heat and let the mixture cool down to room temperature.

4 - Scoop the filling into empanada discs, then fold and seal each empanada.

5 - Preheat the oven to 400F, using convection mode if available. Place the empanadas on a baking sheet lined with parchment paper. Cook for about 10 minutes, or until golden to your liking.

