Be ready to win with Winning Warrior Krav Maga

Today we welcome back Mark Winn, Chief Instructor and Owner of Winning Warrior Krav Maga. He joined the show to share some key points from his book, “Not a Victim But a Warrior.”
Posted at 12:43 PM, Aug 27, 2021
RICHMOND, Va. -- Knowing how to properly defend yourself is incredibly important. Today we welcome back Mark Winn, Chief Instructor and Owner of Winning Warrior Krav Maga. He joined the show to share some key points from his book, “Not a Victim But a Warrior.” His book is available for purchase through Amazon, Barnes & Noble, and other book retailers. You'll also learn more about it by clicking here.

Winning Warrior Krav Maga is located at 4800 C Market Square Lane Midlothian, VA 23112. For more information, give them a call at 804-620-7761or visit their website.

