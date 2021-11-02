Be ready to win with the help of Winning Warrior Krav Maga

RICHMOND, Va. -- We welcome back Mark Winn, Chief Instructor and Owner of Winning Warrior Krav Maga,who shares some key points and principles useful in our day-to-day lives. His book, “Not a Victim, but a Warrior” is available for purchase through Amazon, Barnes & Noble, and other book retailers.

Winning Warrior Krav Maga is located at 4800 C Market Square Lane Midlothian, VA 23112. For more information, give them a call at 804-620-7761or visit their website .

{*THIS SEGMENT IS SPONSORED BY WINNING WARRIOR KRAV MAGA*}

