Be D.O.N.E. with Holiday Stress

RICHMOND, Va. -- The holiday season can be incredibly stressful. Our friend Deborah Porter of Mom’s Mentoring Circle stopped by to share her insight and four ways to four ways to be D.O.N.E. with stress this season: delegate, observe how you’re feeling, (say) no, and express gratitude. For more information, check out her website.
Posted at 12:40 PM, Dec 22, 2021
and last updated 2021-12-22 12:40:39-05
