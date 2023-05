RICHMOND, Va. --Addressing Mental Health needs in minority communities is nuanced and may have different sets of challenges than in communities. Today, Nakeema Patrick, M.Ed., LPC, Clinical Director at Behavioral Health Services of Virginia shares her insight on the topic.

Behavioral Health Services is located at 1701 East Parham Road. For more information, give them a call at 804-261-4163 or visit the website, bhsva.net.

{*THIS SEGMENT IS SPONSORED BY MOLINA HEALTHCARE*}